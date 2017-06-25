Better Use of D/A Common Fund Key to Prosperity – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has noted the development of Ghana is tied to the effective management of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).

He said the acclaimed Asian Tigers – Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan – were able to attain their enviable levels of development because of the judicious use of resources.

“If we are to achieve what the Japanese and other Asians have achieved for themselves, effective management and function of the District Assemblies Common Fund must be absolutely fundamental to our development,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo made this comment when he sworn in the first female administrator of the Fund, Irene Naa Toshie Addo at the Flagstaff House last week.

Administrator of District Assembly Commond Fund (DACF), Irene Naa Toshie Addo.

The President said it is the vision of his government to elevate Ghana to the status of Asian countries such as Japan and Taiwan through his many ambitious programmes.

"This is the reason why my government is insisting on the one district, one factory, one village, one dam, planting for food and jobs, and $1 million per constituency and many others," he said.

Irene Naa Torshie Addo told Joy News she shares in the vision and programmes of the President and has pledged her readiness to ensure that development takes place in the country.

"I will do my best and make sure that I execute my office to teh best," the former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs said.

Asked if she would ensure a timeous release of the fund to the various districts, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West Constituency said she "intend to but it depends on the Finance Ministry."

"If I have to go lobbying everyday" I will do it, she told Joy News.