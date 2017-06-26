President Akufo -Addo Visits Zambia On 3-Day Official, State Visit



Th e President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana, on Monday, 26th June, 2017, for 3-day official, State Visit to the Republic of Zambia, at the invitation of its President, His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu.



President Akufo-Addo will hold bilateral talks with President Edgar Lungu, aimed at deepening the bilateral ties between the two countries, as well as exploring other areas of co-operation to the mutual benefit of the two peoples.

Whilst in Zambia, the President will visit Ndola, a city in Zambia’s Copperbelt Province, where he will be the Special Guest of Honour at the 53rd Zambia International Trade Fair.

He will be accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway MP, and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo and his delegation will arrive in Ghana on Thursday, 29th June, 2017.