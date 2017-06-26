Pray for Nana Addo During Eid-al-Fitr – NPP to Muslims

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on Muslims in the country to pray for the Akufo-Addo government to enable it deliver on its mandate to Ghanaians as they commemorate this year’s [2016] Eid-ul-Fitr.

It said Muslims must also pray for grace for all Ghanaians during the celebration.

In a statement to congratulate Muslims on the completion of their mandatory 30-day fasting ahead of the Eid celebration, the party expressed hope that Muslims will intensify their supplications and good deeds after the period. Eid-ul-Fitr is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan- the Islamic holy month of fasting (sawm).

The holiday celebrates the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.

Read the full statement below: As Muslims in Ghana and across the globe climax the end of Ramadan with the celebration of Eid-Ul-Fitr today, the NPP congratulates them on this milestone occasion and wishes them a successful Eid (Eid Mubarak). Eid-Ul-Fitr, otherwise known as “feast of the breaking of the fast” is an important festivity celebrated by Muslims all over the world to mark the end of the holy month of fasting.

It is characterised by merrymaking, alms-giving and the observance of Eid Prayers to thank Almighty Allah for seeing Muslims through the holy month of Ramadan, during which time, they intensified their supplications and good deeds.

It is hoped that they are able to maintain this same lifestyle in the other eleven months of the year since the Allah they served in the month of Ramadan is the same Allah today and forever.

As much as Muslims have every reason to mark this day with feast and the making of merry, the NPP calls on them especially the youth to exercise significant moderation and circumspection in their celebrations so that at the end of the day, no injury is recorded nor life, lost.

The party is also happy to observe that for the first time in several years, this year’s Ramadan was devoid of the legendary ‘dumsor crisis’ and killer economic conditions which make it uncomfortable for the Ghanaian Muslim in the exercise of this religious right.

Finally, we call on them to use this important occasion to pray for the government of Ghana under the distinguished leadership of His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as well as His Excellency Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to be able to deliver on the overwhelming mandate of the Ghanaian people.

We also call on them to commit the nation and indeed every single Ghanaian into the good hands of Almighty Allah for His mercy and grace. Once again, Eid Mubarak to our Muslim constituents here in Ghana and across the globe. May ALLAH bring you joy, happiness, great fortunes and prosperity on this blessed occasions.

Barka Da Sallah

…Signed… JOHN BOADU

General Secretary (Ag)