Ghanaian Muslims Must be Wary of Ideologists with Destructive Ends – Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admonished different Muslim sects to unite and ward off persons who try to infiltrate their religion with Islam-like ideas that end in destruction.

Addressing hundreds of Muslims at the Black Star Square in Accra Monday to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr, the president reminded the Shia, Ahlu-sunna, Tijaniyya, and Ahmadiyya to come together. “Religion is a double-edged sword that can be invoked for destructive purposes.

Consequently I urge all Ghanaian Muslims to be wary of ideologists who may provide a beautiful religion like Islam for selfish and destruct ends,” he advised. He quoted from Qu’ran 3: 103 to buttress his calls to the Muslim groups.

“And hold fast, all together, by the rope which Allah (stretches out for you), and be not divided among yourselves, and remember with gratitude Allah’s favour on you; for ye were enemies and He joined your hearts in love, so that by His Grace, ye became brethren…” Continuing to hand your hand in brotherhood and unity is the essence of Islam, President Akufo-Addo stated. Earlier, the president has touted the peace in the country and appealed to all to cherish this longstanding peace to advance the cause of all in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo promised that he, as the number one gentleman in the country, will be fair towards all Ghanaians irrespective of their religious creed. He, therefore, advised all to “emphasise on things that bind us instead of ones that divide us”.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Zongo Development Fund The president said the government is putting the necessary law together to establish the Zongo Development Fund and pave way for the utilisation of the 219 million cedis seed money.

He also announced that the Minister for Zongo Development and Inner Cities has embarked on a nationwide consultative process on how best the fund could be utilised for the benefit of those it was intended for.

As hundreds of Ghanaians are preparing to undertake this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, the President was confident that the religious exercise “will be well organised without a hitch”. President Akufo-Addo also advised Muslims to cultivate the habit of educating their girls and women.

In a speech read on behalf of National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, Muslims were urged to maintain the culture of self discipline they observed during the fasting period. He noted that Ghana has attained enviable reputation as a peaceful nation and therefore admonished Muslims and non-Muslims to continue to behave responsibly and obey laws of the country wherever they find themselves.