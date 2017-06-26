KMA Relocates Traders at Kejetia

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) is temporarily relocating petty traders who sell on pavements around the Kejetia Market to pave the way for contractors to commence work on the road network within the vicinity and make the facility ready for use.

The cost of reconstructing the market is $198 million.

The affected traders and motorists are to be relocated to the area close to the main gate of the Kumasi Zoo.

A statement signed by the Public Affairs Manager, Mr Godwin Okumah Nyame, and issued by the assembly, the decision to relocate them was reached after a meeting with the leaders of the traders.

The traders were to have moved out a couple of weeks ago but some of them resisted, leading to the KMA extending the date of relocation.

The move forms part of the Kejetia-Central Market redevelopment project, of which the first phase is almost completed.

On completion of the market project, the KMA is expected to move traders from the main Central Market to the Kejetia site to enable the second phase (costing $100 million) to begin.

The Government of Ghana secured a Parliament-approved loan of $298 million from the Brazilian government two years ago for construction of the market.

The market is being constructed by a Brazilian construction firm called Contracta.