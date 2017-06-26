‘Your Love for the Muslim Community is Exceptional’- Muslims to President 

The Muslim Community has expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his continues efforts to improve the living conditions of people living in Zongo communities.

The Community said President Akufo-Addo had demonstrated commitment towards ensuring unity among all religions in Ghana, particularly the Christian and the Islamic religions.

The gratitude was expressed in appreciation of the President’s supports towards this year’s Eid-Ul-Fitr, by Alhaji Musa Baba, a member of the Eid Committee at the national prayers to mark this year’s Eid-Ul-Fitr at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Alhaji Baba hailed the move made by the President for the establishment of the Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development and the introduction of the Zongo Community Development Fund.

He said it was in a positive light, as the communities had suffered lopsided development for the past years.

The Zongo Community Development Fund seeks among other things to support areas such as education, sanitation, infrastructure, cultural development and employment for inhabitants of Zongo communities throughout the country.

This, the Eid Committee Member said, would enhance the economic status of the inhabitants and thus, improve their standards of living.

This year’s National Eid-Ul-Fitr thanks giving prayer was graced by President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and wife, Minister of Information, Mr Mustapha Hamid and other dignitaries.

This, Alhaji Baba, said was first of its kind and that the “President’s love for the Muslim community is exceptional.”

Meanwhile, Alhaji Alhassan Abdullahi Sulley, the Chairman of the Committee assured that though the Ramadan was over, the Muslim community would continue to ensure that peace and tranquillity prevailed in the country.

Alhaji Sulley said: “We shall endeavour to maintain that culture of self-discipline and tolerance with fellow men, as part of the values we have derived from our just ended spiritual exercise.’’

The Eid Committee Chairman noted that Ghana had established “ an enviable reputation as one of the most peaceful nation, with the friendliest and most welcoming people in the West African Sub-region,’’ therefore it was prudent to maintain the reputation.

He also said the Muslim community was yet to embark on the Hajj Pilgrimage and it was commendable to note that government was working assiduously to ensure that, the exercise was well executed.

“The preparations by your government in the setting up of an early Board, that has representations from across the length and breadth of our country, gives us a positive indication of a project that will be well executed, when the time comes, and, we pray to that effect,’’ he said.