Bawumia, Wife Mark Eid Mubarak with Children’s Home, Accra Psychiatric Visit

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has marked this year’s Eid Mubarak with a visit to the Osu Children’s Home and other facilities.

The Vice Pesident in the company of Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia and Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu spent time with some 159 children at the Osu Children’s Home in Accra.

The trio also visited the Accra Psychiatric Hospital and students at the Akropong School for the blind.

Dr Bawumia donated bags of rice, cooking oil, cows and other food items to management of the three facilities.

At the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, the Vice President said government is committed to improving the situation at the facility.

He commended administrator and staff of the Hospital for helping inmates although their working conditions are never the best

Dr Bawumia promised the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will ensure the setting up of the Mental Health Fund to address mental issues in the country.

Some teachers at the Akropong School for the blind resigned over poor conditions but the Vice President has said he will liaise with the appropriate Ministries to get the vacancy filled.

He said the School for the blind will not be forgotten in government’s job creation programmes.

On her part, Second Lady Samira Bawumia commended the headmistress and staff of the school for helping the students learn things about the country and world.