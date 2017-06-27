Related Stories PRESIDENT NANA Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has entreated the public to effectively partner with the security agencies to help expose drug barons and other people who indulge in illegal activities.



According to the president, illegal activities are rampant in the country, which is not the best, suggesting that the partnership between the public and the security agencies is the surest way to deal with the menace.



“There are a lot of illegal activities going on in our communities including the sale of small arms, dealing in hard drugs, armed robbery and prostitution, just to mention a few of the illegal acts.



“The security agencies have some time now been playing their part of putting adequate measures and operations in place to provide security everywhere. However, they can do their job better if we co-operate and support them”.



This was contained in a speech read on his behalf by the Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, during a special prayer session to mark this year’s Eid-Ul Fitr celebration by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Kumasi on Monday.



He said the maintenance of law and order in the country is now the shared responsibility between the public and the security agencies, urging the public to give information of criminals living among them to the police for their swift arrest.



Commenting on the programme’s theme which was ‘Peace and Discipline’, the president stated that it is important that the citizenry adopt peace in their lifestyles so as to accelerate national growth.



He also entreated Muslims and people living in the Zongo areas to take advantage of the numerous interventions by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to better their lives, especially the “Zongo Development Fund”.



Mauvi Abdul Hamid, the Regional Missionary of the Ahmadiyya Mission, sternly cautioned politicians to stay away from unlawful acts such as corruption, since the weird act has the potential of retarding national growth.



He admonished parents and guardians to inculcate truthfulness in their children so that they would grow to become patriotic citizens, who would genuinely, champion Ghana’s growth when they assume leadership positions in future.



Central Mosque



At the Central Mosque, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, urged the populace to be disciplined and respect all the laws of the land, thereby speeding the developmental aspirations of the country.



He noted that development cannot take place in a society or a country where there is no respect for laws, stressing the need for the people to always be obedient to the laws of the state.