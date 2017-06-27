Aduanehene Donates Rice And Maize Worth Ghc3,500 To Chief Imam

Related Stories Aduanehene, a subsidiary of Wienco Ghana Limited as part of its contribution to the celebration of Eid al Fitr and the end of Ramadan fast has visited the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu with Aduanehene rice and Aduanehene maize worth, Ghc3,500.



According to the Marketing Manager of Wienco Ghana Limited Mr. Dominic Duku, the presentation of Aduanehene rice and maize to Chief Imam was in solidarity and preparation towards the festive Eid Al Fitr.



“Aduanehene salute all Muslims as the Ramadan fast comes to a successful end. The purpose of our visit to the Chief Imam is to congratulate the entire Muslim community in Ghana for the perseverance throughout the Ramadan fast. We present to the office of the Chief Imam, 20 bags of Aduanehene Rice and 5 bags of Aduanehene maize, valued at Ghc3, 500,” he averred.



Speaking to Peacefmonline.com, Mr. Duku stressed the need for Ghanaians to support and patronise made-in-Ghana products; thus, their visit to Chief Imam was to use the festive season to create awareness of products which are locally made.



Asking to the Chief Imam to offer prayers for Aduanehene rice and other products, Mr. Dominic Duku averred that as many Ghanaian Muslims are going to celebrate the festive season, they will remember to buy quality rice and other products which are locally produced.



Chief Imam, addressing the media added that it is time for Ghanaians to appreciate and use food stuffs which are home-grown as these are healthy and of nutritional values; thereby calling on the support of Ghanaians to patronise made-in-Ghana products.



To Aduanehene Marketing Manager, Aduanehene is leading the production of quality made-in-Ghana Jasmine rice on the market; thus Aduanehene supports local farmers and creates sustainable livelihood through the provision of agricultural inputs, milling process and market.