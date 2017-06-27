I’ll Fulfil Promises - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo Related Stories President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is on course to fulfil all pledges made in the build-up to the 2016 elections.



Mr Akufo-Addo, who interacted with Ghanaians in Zambia shortly after arrival in the capital, Lusaka, on Monday June 26, told the gathering he would not fail them.



He said he was committed "to fulfilling the pledges I made to the Ghanaian people in the run-up to the 2016 election, and, thereby, put the country onto the path of progress and prosperity". Source: Classfmonline