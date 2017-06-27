BOST Senior Staff Union Denies Knowledge Of Albert Nii Mantey As Union Chair

Related Stories Chairman of the Senior Staff Union of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Ltd (BOST), Abdul Jalil A.Rahman has denied knowledge of one Mr. Albert Nii Mantey who is parading himself as BOST Senior Staff Union Chairman.



The Senior Staff Union is cautioning the media and general public not to engage Mr. Nii Mantey to address issues regarding the sale of contaminated product by BOST to a private company.



BOST assured consumers of petroleum product that the contaminated fuel is in safe hands, adding that they have installed trackers on the trucks carrying the product to ensure it doesn't get to the open market.



The Union has noticed that, following discussions on the incident, Mr. Nii Mantey has assumed the role of the Chairman of the Union and commenting on the issue for public consumption.



The Chairman of the Union, Abdul Jalil A.Rahman and his Executives are therefore assuring the public that where the Senior Staff Union is to intervene in the issue; "it would have been after a meticulous assessment of the issue and in a most measured manner in order not to put the name of BOST into disrepute, and this statement comes to emphasize that."



They want the media and public to note carefully that Mr. Nii Mantey is not a legitimate executive member of the BOST Senior Staff.



Read full statement below:



It has recently come to our attention that one Mr Albert Nii Mantey is parading himself to sections of the media as BOST Senior Staff Union Chairman, when in fact, he is not.



It is important to draw the attention of all unsuspecting stakeholders of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Co. Limited, including the media to be extra cautious in that regard.



There is no denying the fact that BOST as a company has been embroiled in a controversy over contaminated fuel which management is making efforts to address. Where Senior Staff Union have had to intervene, it would have been after a meticulous assessment of the issue and in a most measured manner in order not to put the name of BOST into disrepute, and this statement comes to emphasize that.



While we will put forth our legitimate views regards recent developments around the controversies of the contaminated fuel, we will want to, for the avoidance of doubt, state that the under-signed are the legitimately elected Executives of the BOST Senior Staff Union.



Mr.Abdul Jalil Rahman



Mr. Ekow Sey



Mr. Emmanuel Twum



Mr. Razark Fussieni



Miss. Lily Awuah



Mr. Derrick Ansah



Mr. Emmanuel Kpogo



Mr. Iddrisu



Mr. Prince Goh



Mr. Philip Kobby



Mr. Andrew Gyamfi



Bismark Nanfuri





Abdul Jalil A.Rahman



Chairman



Sign........





Ekow Sey - Secretary





Sign..........



