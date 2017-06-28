BNI Takes Over Investigations Into BOST Fuel Contamination

Related Stories Deputy Minister of Energy, Owurako Aidoo has hinted that officials of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) will today take over investigations into controversy surrounding the contaminated fuel.



Five million litres of fuel product was declared off-spec after going through an in-house technical assessment and a laboratory test by the Tema Oil Refinery. It followed what BOST termed as “human error” which led to the contamination of the product which is said to have resulted in GH ¢7 million loss of revenue to the state.



Deputy Minister on Accra-based Okay Fm said the matter has not officially been reported to the sector Minister Boakye Agyarko , but said they also read it on social media and therefore will constitute an investigative committee to look into the incident.



“Aside what is circulating on social media, no official communication has been made to the sector minister, but as far as I am concerned, an investigative team is being constituted to investigate the whole issue and by the close of today it will begin its work. I am aware the BNI is also directly involved in the investigations”, he revealed.



He disclosed that until the outcome of investigations into the whole incident, he will be unable to tell if there was wrong doing on the part of the Managing Director Alfred Obeng or otherwise.



Meanwhile, some staff of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) claim the controversy surrounding the contaminated fuel deal is being fueled by insiders to cover-up financial malfeasance under the previous management.














