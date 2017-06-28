Police Commanders Tasked To Check Impunity, Stop Galamsey

Related Stories Police Commanders are to ensure the strict enforcement of laws under the Public Order Act to check impunity, including mob justice and vigilantism, without fear or favour, as well as collaborate with the Judiciary and the Attorney General’s Department to ensure speedy prosecution of cases.



A communique issued at the end of the 2017 National Police Command Conference of the Ghana Police Service held in Kumasi under the theme “Transforming Ghana Police Service into a world class police-the role of Regional Commanders,” which announced the measures, also tasked the Commanders to intensify efforts in the fight against ‘galamsey’.



Below is the full communique issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of the Police Service.



COMMUNIQUÉ ISSUED AT THE NATIONAL POLICE COMMAND CONFERENCE (NAPOCC)



HELD AT THE BANQUET HALL OF THE SUNSET HOTEL, KUMASI ON FRIDAY 23RD JUNE, 2017



1. The 2017 National Police Command Conference of the Ghana Police Service was held at the Sunset Hotel, Kumasi from June 22, 2017 to June 23, 2017 under the theme “TRANSFORMING GHANA POLICE SERVICE INTO A WORLD CLASS POLICE-THE ROLE OF REGIONAL COMMANDERS”.



2. This year’s Conference and the first ever to be organized outside Accra had an overarching objective of highlighting the key strategic objectives of the ongoing transformation agenda of the Service. It was also to enable the leadership review the performance of the Service and re-strategise to address emerging challenges in law enforcement within the country.



3. During the two-day period, the Conference discussed the overall security in the country, including the concerns of the public and innovative policing approaches to maintain law and order; the ongoing transformation process within the Service, which is anchored on the 13- strategic policing objectives of the government; police professionalism; and welfare of police personnel.



4. At the end of deliberations, the leadership of the Police resolved as follows:



a. The on-going Transformation Process:



i. Commanders and their personnel will act as change agents in the Transformation Process to deliver planned, democratic, protective and peaceful policing services to the public in accordance with the vision of the Police Service.



b. Maintenance of Public Order:



ii. Commanders to ensure strict enforcement of the laws to check impunity, including mob justice and vigilantism, without fear or favour, whilst at the same time collaborating with the Judiciary and the Attorney General’s Department to ensure speedy prosecution of cases.



iii. Commanders to embark on extensive public education on Police role in the Criminal Justice System as well as the need for the public to respect the rights of all persons, including suspects.



c. ‘Galamsey’ Menace:



iv. Commanders to intensify efforts in the fight against ‘galamsey’. They are to further collaborate with relevant agencies to sustain the efforts and nib illegal mining in the bud and out of the country.



d. Armed Robbery and Other Crimes:



v. Commanders, at all levels to implement all the operational strategies agreed upon to deal with highway, residential, workplace and street robberies in the country.



vi. That the fight against crime must be done in a coordinated and unified fashion, using cooperation and sharing of information among Regional Commanders. They must also use innovative ICT-driven strategies of communication, to create the needed synergies for success.



e. Police Professionalism:



vii. Commanders must ensure police professionalism through effective close supervision of personnel and strict enforcement of the Police Service Regulations to check all forms of misconduct by personnel as well as any act that undermines the quality of service to the public.



f. Welfare of Police Personnel:



viii. The welfare of Police personnel is paramount, and the Police Administration is taking additional steps to improve the conditions of service of the personnel, including those who die or sustain injury in line of duty. Commanders, at all levels, must ensure issues affecting the welfare of personnel are promptly addressed.



g. Stakeholder Cooperation:



ix. At the conference, the Police leadership recognised and appreciated the public and other stakeholders for their cooperation and constructive criticisms and called for their continued support as the Service goes through the transformation process, to become a world-class Police Service within the next four years.



This communiqué was issued in Kumasi on June 23, 2017.



SGND.

DIRECTOR-GENERAL/PUBLIC AFFAIRS

[MR. DAVID S. EKLU]

ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE