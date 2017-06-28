CHAG Institutions Face Court Action Over GH¢200m NHIA Indebtedness

Rev. Dr. Opuni-Frimpong, General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana Related Stories The Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) says its members are being dragged to court following the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) failure to settle its indebtedness to them.



According to them, the NHIA owes these institutions a total of GH¢200 million being arrears for services rendered in the year 2016 alone.



General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Opuni-Frimpong who revealed this on Accra-based Okay FM, said suppliers are no longer willing to extend more credits to them because they have not been able to settle their indebtedness which has accrued for over a year.



“Some of these suppliers are dragging the institutions to court and government promises and never meets the promises. They will tell us in two months, two months will expire and nothing will be seen. The GH¢ 200 million excludes the arrears for 2017. What we are currently pursuing is for 2016”, he revealed.



He bemoaned the feet dragging attitude of government and stated that it is gravely affecting healthcare delivery in these institutions indicating that closing them down is the last option to consider.



“We are Christian entities so we cannot close down these facilities or demonstrate. But we are appealing to the appropriate authorities to come to our aid because the situation is gradually getting out of hand”, he begged.



“In the case of the Upper East Region, Bawku Hospital is the only referral hospital but government has not settled its indebtedness and how do you expect the facility to operate. We have literally become liars in the face of our suppliers because we rely on the promises to give them assurances. In extreme cases we contract loans to procure medicines but when government pays the money they do not take into consideration the interests we pay”, he added.