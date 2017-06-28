‘Trotro’ Drivers Save Kumasi Journalist From Being Lynched

Related Stories The timely intervention of residents and some commercial drivers of the Sofoline bus terminal near Prempeh College in the Ashanti Region, prevented what it could have been a repeat of the unfortunate incident at Denkyira-Boase involving the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama as a Kumasi-based journalist was nearly lynched.



Isaac Nsiah Foster, a local journalist with Otec FM on Tuesday morning, took to his heels whiles he was being pursued by construction workers with life-threatening objects led by the owner of fuel filling station under construction in the area.



The reporter was at the site to investigate the illegal sighting of the fuel station following incessant complaints from the local residents to the station.



According to the reporter, the owner of the fuel station whose name was given as John Appiah accosted him and asked him to identify himself or he would be killed.



After he made his identity known, he ordered laborers at the site to deal with him claiming he was a criminal and an intruder but he managed to escape.



They started chasing him with pick-ups and shovels but for the timely intervention of residents and some commercial drivers plying the area who came to his rescue after he was heard screaming “I am not a thief, I am a journalist” he was saved.



Meanwhile, the journalist is yet to lodge official complaint to police for investigation as his employers have promised to follow the illegal construction of the fuel station keenly.