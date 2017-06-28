BOST Boss Must Step Aside For Investigations - Hopeson Adorye

Related Stories Outspoken communicator of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Hopeson Adorye, wants the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng to step aside for investigations to be conducted into his alleged involvement in shady deals.



“The best option for me is for the gentleman to step aside and allow for investigations to be conducted as demanded by the minority. The president has been hailed as an incorruptible leader and I think it is apt to allow the man at the centre of controversy to take backstage while the matter is being looked into thorougly”, he disclosed.



In his view, if the outcome of investigations prove he is not involve in any wrongdoing, he can return to post warning that his continued stay in office while the allegations are being trumpeted is affecting the crusade against corruption that has been a major trump card of the current government.



“We are not saying he is corrupt, but I also think that he should step aside for like a month for these investigations to be conducted after which he can return to his position if it turns out he is not guilty as alleged”, he stressed.



Five million litres of fuel product was declared off-spec after going through an in-house technical assessment and a laboratory test by the Tema Oil Refinery. It followed what BOST termed as “human error” which led to the contamination of the product which is said to have resulted in GH ¢7 million loss of revenue to the state.



Calls have been intensified for the immediate interdiction of Alfred Obeng Boateng because he is alleged to be complicit in the entire stinky deal.