Shake-up At DVLA

In follows previous and recent developments at the place which are believed to be affecting the operations of the authority.



A source at the Ministry of Transport who hinted this paper, said government had been alarmed at the decision of the managers of the vehicle licensing body – including changing of the existing licence – without recourse to the authorities.



It is believed that the cost for the said contract for the award of the printing of the yet-to-be-introduced licence has been inflated, raising issues of possible corruption and financial impropriety.



This provoked a group calling itself Concerned Drivers’ Association to not only kick against the decision, but also announced a planned demonstration against government which was scheduled to take place on July 10, if the move was not cancelled.



Days after new Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Kwasi Agyemang Busia, announced the decision to introduce what he called Smart Drivers and Vehicle Registration Cards which was slated to be rolled out on July 18, the Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, issued a caveat, asking him to suspend any such intentions.



His reason was that the implementation of such a project must first get the attention and approval of Cabinet before it is rolled out; but that did not happen in this instance.



The minister therefore directed the DVLA boss to submit a memorandum on the project to the ministry for onward transmission to Cabinet for consideration.



With Mr Asiamah now back from China as part of the government delegation that went to explore new opportunities for the country, he is expected to turn his attention to the DVLA to forestall any move that would not be in the interest of government and the public.



He is therefore said to be planning a major shake-up at the place in the coming days which could possibly affect some of the big fishes.