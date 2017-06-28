Atuguba Meets Awuku At Last

Related Stories It was an interesting sight to behold when two men perceived to be bitter enemies met at the Banquet Hall of the State House during the swearing-in of the new Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo on Monday, June 19, 2017.



Supreme Court judge, Justice William Atuguba and the National Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku bumped into each other at the event.



The NPP youth leader, who played a major role in the victory of the party last year, made headlines when he was hauled before the Supreme Court for criminal contempt after he had publicly criticized the justices for an order he considered to be prejudiced against Western Publications Limited, publishers of DAILY GUIDE in the heat of the famous election petition hearing.



At the time, Justice Atuguba, who presided over the court, did not spare the young man when he appeared before the justices to explain why he should not be committed to prison sentence or a fine since his comments were deemed to be scandalous to the court.



The court subsequently banned Mr Awuku from the rest of its proceedings on the election petition and narrowly escaped the punishment of the court.



But it was all smiles when the two met moments after the inauguration of the new Chief Justice during refreshment.



Interestingly, Justice Atuguba could not make Sammy Awuku out initially but after some few seconds said “…aah Sammi Awuku eerrh…ooh good to see you again. You know after our encounter I learnt that you are a very good gentleman… I monitored you a few times and I was impressed…hehehe keep it up…”



Some anxious paparazzi, who had seen the two exchanging pleasantries, immediately placed their cameras on them.



In response, Awuku said “… My Lord now I know my real size so I’m staying out of trouble.”



They both burst into laughter with the media and other guests keeping a close eye on them.



This was the first time Justice Atuguba and Sammy Awuku were meeting at a major public event.



Some Justices of the Superior Court, who were nearby, described the episode as ‘father and son’ reunion.



Awuku was later seen escorting Justice Atuguba to his vehicle.



The NPP youth organizer said “it was just exchange of pleasantries.



He, however, failed to give further details about their five-minute encounter.