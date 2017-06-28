Energy Ministry To Set 8-Member Committee To Investigate BOST Off-Spec Fuel Issues

Related Stories The Ministry of Energy is setting up an 8-member investigative Committee to look into the issues regarding the release of 5 million litres of off-spec fuel from the Accra Plains Depot of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST).



The Energy Ministry, in an official statement, indicated that it has received a report of the preliminary investigations conducted by the National Petroleum Authority on the issues; hence the need for the Committee to ascertain the truth.



A statement released Wednesday and signed by the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko said the Ministry is in the process of setting up an eight-member investigate committee into the matter.



The Committee will be made up of representatives of the "National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Association of Oil Marketing Companies, Energy Commission, Civil Society Organizations and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI)," the statement added.



MINISTRY OF ENERGY STATEMENT ON BOST OFF-SPEC FUEL ISSUES



Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - The Ministry's attention has been drawn to the various media reports on the issue of the release of 5 million litres of off-spec fuel from the Accra Plains Depot of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST).



We have also received a report of the preliminary investigations conducted by the National Petroleum Authority on the issues.



We note that BOST has so far evacuated a total of 471000 litres of the said product and has currently suspended evacuation in compliance with NPA instructions.



We wish to assure the general public, that the Ministry is determined to ensure that the integrity of the quality of petroleum products supplied in the country is protected.



In view of this, the ministry is in the process of setting up an 8-member investigative Committee into the matter.



The Terms of Reference of the Ministerial Committee include but will not be limited to the following:



1. Determine the circumstances that created the off-spec product.



2. Review the procedures undertaken by BOST to evacuate the product.



3. Ascertain the quality and remaining quantity of the product.



4. Determine if the product can be corrected. If not, determine the alternatibve use fo the product.



5. Review the transaction.





The committee will be made up of representatives of:



- National Petroleum Authority (NPA)



- Tema Oil Refinery (TOR)



- Ghana Standards Authority (GRA)



- Bureau of National Investigations (BNI)



- Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors



- Association of Oil Marketing Companies



- Energy Commission



- A representative from the relevant Civil Society Organizations





The committee is expected to advise the Ministry on the necessary technical, administrative and legal actions to be taken.





Signed



Boakye Agyarko



Minister