Minister Fires Two Senior Assembly Staff Over Negligence

Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh Related Stories Two senior staff of the Techiman Municipal Assembly (TMA) in the Brong Ahafo region have been suspended indefinitely on the orders of the Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh.



Alfred Osei Berko who is the assembly’s engineer and Isaac Yeboah the buildings inspector have been cited for reneging on their responsibilities resulting in the collapse of a three-story building under construction leading to the death of one person with two injuries.



Hon. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh who visited the scene on Wednesday, disclosed that the structure itself was poorly done which is believed to have caused the collapse indicating that the two officers will remain under suspension until full investigation by a 7-member committee into the matter is completed.



“The work is shoddy and you can see from the collapse pillars that there is not enough cement in the building. It is sad that there are also no documents covering this structure. I wish to use this opportunity to employ on contractors working on projects to provide all the necessary documents. It is our responsibility as a government to protect citizens and the property”, he said.



The minister appealed to officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and Ghana National Fire Service to help rescue persons who may be trapped under the debris.



He also called on persons who have put up unauthorized structures within the Techiman market to immediately pull them down before the law catches up with them.



A three-storey building containing about 30 stores under construction this dawn collapsed at the Techiman market resulting in the death of security man who had slept at the construction site.



Seidu Mumuni also a security man who was among the two survivors, disclosed that the incident occurred at about 3:30am at the Wa Station in the Techiman market.



According to him the contractor and his men had come to work the day before the disaster and had reached the third floor.



One of the injured persons in critical condition is currently on admission at the Holy Family Hospital and the body of the deceased deposited at the morgue of the same facility.