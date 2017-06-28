Eid Festivities Banned In Kumasi

Related Stories The Asokore Mampong Municipal Security Council has placed a temporary ban on all Eid ul-Fitr-related celebrations within the area following the shooting of a teenager at the Total filling station near the Manhyia roundabout in Kumasi.



The victim, Osman Abdul Karim, was part of revellers who had trooped to the filling station near the Manhyia roundabout to have fun as part of the Eid ul-Fitr. Osman, according to eyewitnesses, was shot by an assailant who attempted to snatch his mobile phone which he resisted.



Class FM’s Ashanti regional correspondent, Hafiz Tijani, reports that the council has convened an emergency meeting to enforce measures to forestall peace in the area after the incident.



Meanwhile, Manhyia Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Kwaku Buah, has denied media reports that the victim is dead.



“The boy is responding to treatment but they are yet to do a CT scan to determine the extent of injury,” he explained.



He said the police have responded quickly and the police have launched investigations to bring finality to the matter.