Government To Establish Fire Station At Kumasi Central Market

Related Stories Government has announced plans to establish a Fire Service Station at the central business district of Kumasi to curb frequent fire outbreaks at the Kumasi Central market and other offices within the area.



Recently the central market and several buildings at Adum were consumed by fire which has led to billions of property destroyed due to late response by fire fighters.



“The metropolis only from January to February this year alone, has experienced one hundred and thirty six (136) fire outbreaks out of which nineteen were major”, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi revealed.



“As a result, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) will secure funds to construct permanent Fire Service Station at Adum to respond to emergency situations” he announced.



The MCE while addressing Assembly members in the Metropolis at ordinary general assembly meeting, also revealed plans to rezone Suame Magazine to curb the usual outbreaks in the industrial area.



Hon. Osei Assiby Antwi warned against the establishment of slums within the outskirts of the metropolis hinting of plans to decongest those areas which are fire prone.



Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has attributed some of the causes of the outbreaks to electrical faults admonishing the consumers to do rewiring with proper electrical material.



Checks also by mynewsgh.com reporter also revealed some sellers set fire to cook in the market leaving the fire uncontrolled after cooking.