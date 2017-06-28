Ex-Prez Mahama’s Sallah Feast With Muslims Postponed

Related Stories Reliable information available to Peacefmonline.com indicates that a scheduled “Barka da Sallah” feast by former President John Dramnai Mahama has been postponed.



Arrangement had been made for Mr. John Mahama to host the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, Muslim clerics, Chiefs, Opinion Leaders and Muslims across the country at the residence of his younger brother and business mogul, Mr Ibrahim Mahama at Gold House, Kawokudi, to celebrate “Barka da Sallah”



But Peacefmonline.com can authoritatively say that the former first gentleman of the country will not be available for the celebration as he is currently on a business trip outside Ghana.



Reason for the re-celebration of Sallah



According to organizers of the program, Mr Mahama, who was out of the country during the Ramadan and therefore could not host Muslims to the annual IFTAR (breaking of fast) he instituted when he was President, decided to “spend time with them and wish them happy Sallah”.



The former President has for the past years hosted the Muslim community to IFTAR to fraternize with them and offer payers for the country. However, this year the program had to be postponed due to his absence in the country.



However, a close ally to the former president who double as an organizer for the celebration, Alhaji Bature has confirmed on his Facebook wall that the program has been postponed.



“Folks, due to unforeseen circumstances, ex-Prez John Mahama's intended Sallah get-together (Barika da Sallah) with Muslims this Saturday, July 01, at Gold House, has been postponed. We are sorry for the inconvenience. A new date shall be communicated. Thank you,” he said.