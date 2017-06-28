Tain Residents Cry For Help As Heavy Rains Destroy Roads

Related Stories Residents of Brodi in the Tain district of the Brong Ahafo Region have appealed to government to rehabilitate the only road that leads to the town from Wenchi.



Several vehicles got stuck between Brodi and Debibi till Wednesday morning following the heavy downpour in the area.



Eventually, traders and travellers from Sampa to Wenchi and Kumasi had to return with some using the Sampa - Sunyani road through Seikwa.



According to Joseph Nsiah, a trader and resident at Brodi, Cars from Kumasi and Wenchi to Sampa had to find alternative roads to get to their destination.



Francis Obeng, the Assembly member of the area told Peacefmonline.com that residents often have to help get grounded vehicles from the road anytime there is a heavy downpour.



He disclosed he had informed the DCE of the area, Doris Dwomoh, who also said she had informed the regional minister, Mr. Kwaku Asoma-Cheremeh, about it.



"We need government's intervention. Imagine what would happen if someone falls sick late in the night and has to be sent to Nkawkaw or Sampa for treatment," he quizzed.



The Sampa - Brodi- Debibi road is one of the few roads in the region that links two district capitals which is in a terrible state.



It is part of the main road travellers in the area use to Kumasi.



Few months to the 2016 elections, the then Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional minister, Justice Samuel Adjei, said at a Durba at Duadaso number 2 that government had awarded the road for construction.



A month later, the then member of Parliament for Tain, Kwasi Agyeman Gyan - Tutu l, also disclosed that government had completed all it took to rehabilitate the road which he said was part of the rehabilitation of the Wenchi - Sampa highway.



However, Ten months after the assurances, commuters find it difficult plying the road during rainy days.