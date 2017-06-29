Collapsed Building Kills 38-year-old Man

Related Stories A man believed to be in his late 30s has been crushed to death after three-storey building under construction at the Techiman Market in the Brong Ahafo Region collapsed on him.



The unfortunate incident which occurred yesterday, June 28, 2017 according to our sources happened around 3:30 P.M



The structure made up of market stores which is part of the Techiman Market expansion project by the Techiman Municipal Assembly (TMA), is being executed by one Alhaji Dan a known contractor in the area.



It was not immediately known what caused the collapse of the structure that was awarded under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government according to Isaac Kwain, a resident of the area.



Officials of the works department of the Techiman Municipal and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were at the scene trying to pull out the debris to be certain that other victims were not trapped under the collapsed structure.



“It happened this morning but as we speak officials of the assembly are unable to tell us exactly what caused the unfortunate incident”, he revealed.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital morgue.



Meanwhile the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh has suspended two senior staff of the Techiman Municipal Assembly (TMA) indefinitely over the incident



Alfred Osei Berko who is the assembly’s engineer and Isaac Yeboah, the buildings inspector have been cited for reneging on their responsibilities resulting in the collapse of a three-story building under construction leading to the death of one person with two injuries.



Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh who visited the scene on Wednesday, disclosed that the structure was poorly done which was believed to have caused the collapse indicating that the two officers will remain under suspension until full investigation by a 7-member committee into the matter is completed.





