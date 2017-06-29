220 Galamseyers Nabbed In Ashanti Region

Related Stories About 220 illegal small-scale miners in the Ashanti Region who were operating despite a ban on the activity, have been arrested by the Ashanti regional taskforce of the Small Scale Miners Association, Today can confirm.



The taskforce also seized and destroyed over 2,000 Chang Fan mining equipments used by the illegal miners.



The arrest, according to the regional organiser, Kwame Boateng, was made in collaboration with the regional police command.



According to him, the illegal miners were handed over to the various district police stations where the operations took place after their arrest.



The galamseyers were arrested in the Atwima Mponua, Amansie West, Amansie East, Konongo, and other districts in the region.



Addressing a press conference in Kumasi on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, on the achievements of the taskforce in the three months since it was set up to fight against illegal mining in the region, Mr Kwame Boateng commended the Ashanti regional police command for being supportive in the fight against galamsey.



He also refuted claims by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manso Nkwanta, Albert Quarm, that he formed the taskforce and had been sponsoring its operations.



According to him, the claim was palpably false and without any iota of truth, whilst stating that the taskforce has not received support from anybody – not even the government.



He said, the members of the Small Scale Miners Association have been contributing financially in support of the taskforce without anybody’s help whilst expressing disappointment in government for not supporting the taskforce in the fight against the menace.



He, therefore, called on government to support them financially to help the taskforce work effectively in the fight against galamsey in the country.





