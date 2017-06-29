NPP Bigwigs Fueling BOST Controversies - MASLOC Boss

Related Stories The controversy over alleged shady deals involving the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng is being instigated within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), a party official has revealed.



Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Stephen Amoah on Accra-based Okay Fm said they are trying hard to bring him down because he has refused to kowtow to their whims and caprices.



“It is the selfish interest of some NPP bigwigs that the man is in his current situation. They are ganging up with some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to fabricate stories about Alfred Obeng Boateng in order to have him fired”, he revealed.



“They are just lying about him to get him fired. These are all calculated attempts but let them know that this man in his private life was already rich and driving a Bentley before he was appointed at BOST. I am not saying he cannot be corrupted”, he added.



According to him, greed and selfishness involving his saboteurs who wanted to monopolize the sector including some key members of the ruling party which he disagreed to be part of the cause of the current controversy.



It would be recalled that Five million litres of fuel product was declared off-spec after going through an in-house technical assessment and a laboratory test by the Tema Oil Refinery. It followed what BOST termed as “human error” which led to the contamination of the product which is said to have resulted in GHC7 million loss of revenue to the state.



Calls have been intensified for the immediate interdiction of Alfred Obeng Boateng because he is alleged to be complicit in the entire stinky deal.



But The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) says the controversy over the sale of contaminated fuel is serving no purpose other than to distract from the financial rot overseen by the immediate past BOST Managing Director, Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko.