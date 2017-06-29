I’ll be President One Day – Sylvester Mensah

Related Stories Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Sylvester Mensah has confirmed that he has strong presidential ambition and dreams of occupying the Flagstaff House one day.



According to him, if his party the National Democratic Congress (NDC) finds him worthy of the honour and privilege of leading it into the 2020 elections he’ll “grab it with humility, alacrity, and gusteau.”



The NDC was defeated heavily in the 2016 general elections as then NPP Presidential Candidate Akufo-Addo garnered 5, 716, 609 votes, representing 53.84 percent to snatch the presidency from former President John Mahama who secured 4,713,277 votes, representing 44.40 percent.



The NDC also lost more than 40 parliamentary seats to the NPP, which gave the latter majority in Parliament. Akufo-Addo won the election after a third term bid. Names of some prospective candidates seen as front-runners in the race to lead the party into the 2020 election have already popped up on both social and mainstream media.



Immediate Past President John Mahama has remained coy over his candidature for the NDC’s 2020 flag bearer position remains following reports of strong objections from his family, but names of some party bigwigs believed to have an interest in leading the biggest opposition party into the next presidential elections has sparked varied and interesting discussions.



Immediate past Vice Chancellor of University of Professional Studies, Accra, Prof. Joshua Alabi; former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority, Mr. Sylvester Mensah are said to be persons with Presidential ambition.



Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday, Mr Sylvester Mensah who’s former MP for La Dadekotopon though stated that it was too early for him to give a yes or no answer whether he’ll contest the 2020 elections, however, disclosed that he’s for some time now been holding consultations with certain key persons in the party and outside over his presidential ambition.



“There have been a number of representations and calls to me to consider the high office and I have been embarking on a number of consultations at high level, middle level, among peers and the grassroots and I guess that if that appeal crystallizes with the general demands and expectation and requirement, I’ll go for it.”