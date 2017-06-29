Broken Down Vehicles Kill 22

Related Stories About 22 people have lost their lives in three separate accidents within the last five days reportedly due to broken down vehicles.



Available statistics indicates that more lives are being lost on daily basis as a result of vehicles ramming into broken down ones on the highways; a case in point being the killing of 11 passengers last Sunday at Dikpa, near Tinga in the Bole Bamboi District of the Northern Region.



A policeman and two children were among those who lost their lives in that gory accident.



The Sunday accident left eight others critically injured. It occurred at about 2:30 pm involving a Wa-bound Ssangyong mini bus with registration number UW 171-15, coming from Kumasi that ran into a stationary DAF truck with registration number AS 379.



According to the Bole District Police Commander, ASP David Azumah, the policeman was Lance Corporal Jakper B. Yamdauk.



“Personnel on highway patrol at Banda Nkwanta received information that an accident has occurred at Dikpa near Tinga on the Bole Bamboi highway, that some of the passengers sustained serious injuries and some also died instantly.



“The patrol team quickly rushed to the scene and found eight occupants of the bus seriously injured and ten passengers dead, including two children and a police officer No. 47593 G/L/Cpl Jakper B. Yamdauk with the Wa Regional Highway Patrol,” ASP Azumah narrated.



Another passenger later died at the hospital.



Ten people also lost their lives in a similar gory accident on the Winneba-Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region Monday night.



The accident occurred at Okyereko in Gomoa West, near Winneba.



Several others who also sustained various degrees of injury were rushed to the Winneba Government Hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, three vehicles – a Hyundai Grace commercial vehicle, a pickup and a Mercedes Benz – were involved in the accident



Just yesterday, in the Western Region, a motor rider – 21-year-old Nana Boroo – died on the spot at Dompoase, near Wassa Akropong, when his motorbike ran into a tipper truck parked at a sharp curve.



Towing System



This scary development has given rise to the call for a towing system to reduce the carnage.



Several high-profile individuals have lost their lives to road carnage as a result of broken down vehicles on the highways.





