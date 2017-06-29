Soldiers Shoot Civilian After Dispute In Ashanti Region

Related Stories A 32-year-old resident of Asesensu in the Wassa Amenfi East District has been shot by military officers.



Yaw Nkrumah was hit in the ankle on Wednesday, June 28 after some soldiers fired warning shots to disperse residents who were engaged in a confrontation with workers of a Chinese miner.



The youth in the town had demanded that a Chinese miner pay a token to be used for bridge maintenance during transportation of an excavator. The bridge was constructed by the townsfolk through communal labour.



Workers of the Chinese miner who were angered by the request of the youth who had mounted a barricade decided to fire warning shots to disperse them.



However, the youth managed to accost some of the workers and seized a pump action gun which they later handed to elders of the community.



Some military officers later arrived at the scene allegedly at the request of the miners and in an attempt to fire warning shots, a bullet hit the ankle of the victim. He was treated and discharged at the Dunkwa Government Hospital.



Asesensu Abusuapanin, together with the Chairman of the Unit Committee, Abdul Razak, gave the gun to the Sefwi-Bekwai police who picked up eight individuals to help with investigations.