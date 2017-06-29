Woyome Denies Demanding $6bn From Government

Related Stories Business magnate Alfred Agbesi Woyome and his associates have denied calling on the Social Security and National Insurance Trust to take a quota in any of their on-going projects.



In a statement sighted by Ghanapoliticsonline.com, Anator Holdings company Limited says it has referred the issue to its lawyers for advice on the actions to take against Occupy Ghana which according to them initiated the palpable lies which have been rebroadcasted by other media houses.



Below is the statement by Anator Holdings company LTD



Our attention has been drawn to a purported publication by Abc news, that Woyome demands $6bn from Government.



Management of Anator Holding co ltd categorically deny the assertion that It's workers have approached SSNIT for a so call 24% shares take over in their project.



ve taken note of the republication of Occupy Ghana write-up on Anator Holding co Ltd, which has been repeated by ABC news for a desired effect .



Anator Management want to put it on record that, its Executive Chairman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, has also not approached SSNIT for anything and that GOG's commitment to take shares in its project date back as far as 2008.



Anator Holding co Ltd Is not obliged to give 24% of its share in the SEZ project to Government or any of its agencies.



The publication has been referred to our lawyers for advice.



Siade Puplampo



Anator Holding co ltd-PRO