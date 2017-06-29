Woyome Tries To Stop Oral Examination; SC To Rule July 4

Related Stories The Supreme Court will on July 4 rule on an application filed by businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome seeking to temporarily halt his oral examination by the Attorney General.



The court on June 8 granted a request by the Attorney-General’s department to question the businessman on whether he owns properties, has the means of offsetting the debt owed the state as well as how he spent the 51.2million cedis wrongfully paid him.



Lead counsel for the Businessman Ken Anku argued today that the examination be put on hold since they had filed for a review of the sole Judge’s decision allowing the oral examination.



Late last year, Justice Anin Yeboah granted an application brought by former A-G, Martin Amidu, asking to be allowed to orally examine Mr. Woyome.



But before that matter is determined, the A-G initiated fresh processes to be allowed to conduct the oral examination.



This was granted by a sole judge at Supreme Court, Justice A.A Benin who ordered the self-styled NDC financier to appear before the Court on June 29 to be orally examined.



The embattled businessman is challenging that ruling.



When the case was called Thursday, Mr. Woyome’s lawyers filed another application for a temporary suspension of the enforcement of the latest orders.



This was opposed by Deputy Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame who described the move as one of the many ploys adopted by the businessman to delay execution of the court’s order.



The Supreme Court in 2014 ordered the businessman to refund some 51.2 million cedis wrongfully paid to by the state in 2010 and 2011.



The Court upheld arguments by Mr. Martin Amidu that the contracts which formed the basis for Woyome’s claims against the state and for which he was paid the money, were unconstitutional for lack of Parliamentary approval.



The state has since struggled to retrieve the money.



His promises to pay the money have also not been met.