Bawumia Was In China To Beg Over Failed Galamsey Promise - Koku Anyidoho

Contrary to claims by government that the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his entourage paid a 3-day visit to China for strictly business, the opposition National Congress (NDC) indicates they traveled to the Asian country to beg for reneging on their promises made to them.



“You promised the Chinese that if they sponsor your campaign to win the election, you will pave the way for them to engage in galamsey only for Ghanaians to kick against the decision then you run back to beg them claiming you went there for a deal so we should praise you .You must be a joker. Bawumia went to China to beg that is the truth”, Deputy General of NDC Koku Anyidoho revealed on Accra-based Okay Fm.



He questioned exactly what will be used as mortgage for the said loan warning Ghanaians not to bank their hopes on any amount insisting it will never come and also describing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a confused party leading to the Vice President now begging for prayers from Ghanaians.



“Since when did they believe prayer is important? On May Day Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told Ghanaian workers that they pray too much and must stop. When Mills used to pray at the castle these same people started accusing him of turning the seat of government into a church. These same people have now made a sudden U-turn and want Ghanaians to pray for the government. It was after this I realized the NPP has hit it's sad end”, he disclosed.



The NDC stalwart is of the firm believe Ghanaians have started regretting for voting for the NPP because they failed woefully in fulfilling the litany of promise laced with deceit and lies that propelled them to victory at the December 7, 2016 polls.