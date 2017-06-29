‘BOST CEO Rejected $1 Million Dollar Bribe’ - Kennedy Agyapong

Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber for Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), Senyo Hosi has been accused of attempting to bribe the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Ltd (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng.



According to the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, Mr. Hosi and one Kwame Bediako wanted the contaminated fuel to be sold to their company instead of Zup Oil and Movenpiina.



His comment follows Minority’s call on government to immediately terminate the appointment of the Managing Director (MD) of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Ltd (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng over the contaminated petroleum saga.



According to the members, the MD had allegedly colluded, connived and supervised the sale of five million litres of contaminated fuel to a private company, adding that he has some interest in the deal.



But Ken Agyapong on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday stressed that the pressure on Mr. Obeng Boateng is borne out of malice.



He indicated that, Mr. Hosi and Kwame Bediako who also buys the contaminated fuel intends to buy it, refine it and sell on it to consumers.



The outspoken MP said the off-spec products are used by the steel, garment, petro-chemical companies to run their machinery is being sold on the open market.



He has vowed to handover all his documents to the BNI, EOCO and National Security to investigate all the companies which bought to contaminated fuel and bring them to book.



Ken Agyapong also advised the BOST CEO to resign but must ensure he clear his name as a credible businessman.