Bawumia's Advisor Shouldn't Rope Ibrahim Mahama In Their Mess – Fmr DCE

Related Stories The former District Chief Executive for Agona East, Dr. Martin Luther Obeng has slated the Technical Advisor to the vice president, Dr. Gideon Boako for accusing the Mahama-led government of selling 58 percent of Ghana’s bauxite concession to Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former President Mahama.



According to Dr. Boako, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has no business cautioning the NPP administration against leveraging Ghana’s natural resources, specifically bauxite through its recent partnership with China.



Mr. Boako made the revelation while responding to former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini’s caution against government’s partnership with the Chinese government.



“I want to ask the former Minister which part of the concession did they sell to the brother of the former President…? They sold 58 percent on 29th December 2016 when they were leaving office. The NDC government sold 58 percent of our bauxite concession to the former President’s brother. The one they sold to him was it possible to mine or not? They should stop this argument,” he said.



But speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, Dr. Martin Luther Obeng noted that the accusation by the Economic Advisor to the Vice President “is false. That is a lie. He should not rope Ibrahim Mahama in their mess”.



He was emphatic that the Chinese government rather granted Ghana a loan and not partnership as purported by government officials.



“They should come back again and tell Ghanaians that they went in for a loan. What they are saying that they are going into bauxite partnership. That is not true. What they are telling us is not true,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.