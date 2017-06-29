NALAG Swears In New Executive Members

Related Stories The National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana, NALAG, has sworn in new executives to steer the affairs of the Association in their mandate as the National Executives Council (NEC) Members.



The two-day event which took place on 28th and 29th June, 2017 at the NALAG House, Okponglo, was organised to make up for the void that was created within the NEC due to the revocation of the appointments of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and Assembly Members (AMs) earlier this year.



Among the positions that were affected includes, the President, 1st and 2nd Vice President, Women Caucus Rep, Treasurer, Greater Accra, Upper East, Brong Ahafo as well as Ashanti Regional Reps.

Hon. Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, MCE for Tema was appointed President of the Association with Hon. William Aduum, MCE, Kassena Nankana as 1st Vice President.



Chairing the event, Hon. Wisdom Kwesi Zor, Ag. President of NALAG, expressed delight in the new appointment because the transitional period of the new Government and the appointments of the new MMDCE’s and Assembly Members had delayed the whole process of reconstituting the NEC.



The newly sworn in President challenged the entire NEC to work as a team in fostering development and better positioning of the Association. In his remarks, he stated that “a huge responsibility have been placed on our shoulders to move the Association from its current state to a better position.”



As part of his vision, he posited that trainings and capacity building for both members and staff will be an important element of developing skills and improving better working conditions within the Assemblies and the Secretariat respectively.



The newly constituted executives is expected to appoint a new General Secretary who will steer the affairs of the Secretariat.