Fisher-Folk Warned Against Bad Practices

Fishermen in Winneba in the Central Region has banned the use of lighting and illegal fishing methods at the landing sites.



The Fishermen Council in Winneba led by Chief Fishermen Nana Mbir has resolved and committed in supporting the sustainable fisheries in Ghana to put a stop to the lighting in the sea.



Nana Mbir has therefore warned all fisher folks to desist from these harmful practice especially the use of lighting.



"In the 70s and 80s, when I was growing up I realized how much my father was getting from this fishing business and that encouraged me to take after his business, there were bumper harvest everywhere in the various Landing sites across the country. But the story is different now because the fishermen these days use all sorts of illegal means to catch the fish," he stated.



According to him, fishermen use these chemicals to catch the fish and when they do that the fishes become weak and don't last when processed.



Nana Mbir was speaking at a press conference yesterday which the Development Action Association (DAA) through the Sustainable Fisheries Management Project (SFMP) funded the program and took opportunity to educate fisher folks on the fishing laws.



They called on the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture (MOFAD) and the Fisheries Commission to monitor illegal practices on the country's water bodies.



He further called for naval officer to patrol the waters to curb the menace.



Nana Mbir added that there should be a monitoring, sensitization and education along the various landing sites on the effects of bad fishing practices.