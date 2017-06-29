Sene East Assembly Endorses DCE Nominee After Two Failed Attempts

Related Stories Joseph Kwadwo Mbanye, a teacher, who was nominated by the president in the Sene East District in the Brong Ahafo Region, has received an overwhelming endorsement following the assembly's failure to confirm him twice in May.



He had all the twenty seven (27) Assembly Members and government appointees in the area voting him into office today.



Mr Mbanye could not obtain the two-thirds of the total valid votes cast by the assembly members present in the elections held last month.



He polled 16 votes out of 27 in the first round and had 18 out of 27 when a different polls was conducted.



At Thursday's elections, he pulled all the 27 votes, leading to his resounding victory.



Speaking after his confirmation, he thanked the chiefs and Assembly members for supporting him and pledged to work hard to better his district.



Expressing gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the confidence he had in him when he was rejected by the assembly, he appealed to the chiefs and people to unite and help him drive home the development they need.



"If there is no unity amongst us, we cannot achieve our goal which is the development we are all expecting," he stressed.



The Brong Ahafo Regional minister, Mr Kwaku Asoma-Cheremeh, who swore him into office thanked the chiefs and the Assembly for their patience within the period, and also tasked him to be selfless and help execute the President's vision for the country.



