NSMQ 2017: Prempeh Were Favourites – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has applauded Prempeh College for emerging 2017 winners of the National Science and Maths quiz.



According to Mr Akufo-Addo, the Kumasi-based school was the “favourite” from the start of the competition.



“Congratulations to Prempeh College for winning. Favourite from the start; they justified that tag at the end of the contest. Better luck next time to the other schools,” Mr Akufo-Addo said in a tweet.



Prempeh College was crowned winner of the quiz organised at the National Theatre in Accra on Thursday, 30 July.



They beat closest rivals St Thomas Aquinas with a two-point difference.



At the end of the competition, Prempeh College had 53 points while Aquinas had 51 points.



Adisadel College had a disappointing 31 points.



Quiz mistress Dr Elsie Kaufmann said Adisadel College: “You did your best, but it was a difficult battle for you.”



This is the fourth win for Prempeh at the competition, just a win behind Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) who have won it a record five times.



All the semi-finalists will be given GHS10,000 each out of which GHS5,000 goes to the school, GHS2,500 goes to the contestants and 2,500 goes to the teachers.



Adisadel College got a cash prize of GHS20,000 and packages from Tigo and GCB Bank for placing third.



St Thomas Aquinas got GHS30,000 and packages from Tigo and GCB Bank.



Prempeh College got GHS 40,000 and packages from Tigo and GCB Bank.