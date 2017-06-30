 
Local News :

Home   >   News   >   General News   >   201706   >   2017 NSMQ: "Congratulations To Prempeh College . . . Favourites From Start" – Akufo-Addo





2017 NSMQ: "Congratulations To Prempeh College . . . Favourites From Start" – Akufo-Addo
 
<< Prev  |  Next >>
 
30-Jun-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his enjoy at the just ended keenly contested 2017 edition of the National Science and Maths (NSMQ) Quiz.

After congratulating the three finalists on a picture he posted to his verified Instagram page, President Nana Addo noted that the winners were his preferred choice at the finals which was held yesterday.

“Congratulations to Prempeh College for winning #NSMQ2017. Favourites from the start, they justified that tag at the end of the contest. Better luck next time to the other schools,” the Kinbu old student posted. 

Prempeh College emerged the winners of the 2017 edition of the National Science and Maths (NSMQ) quiz for the fourth time – they won it first in 1994, then 1996, before the last in 2015.

The 22nd edition of the competition saw 135 Senior High Schools competing from the beginning.

However the grand final was keenly contested between defending champions Adisadel College, 2013 winners St. Thomas Aquinas and three time champions Prempeh College.

The euphoria of this year’s contest took a different level with old students and supporters of the three finalists bombarding social media with live pictures and comical ones from the venue, National Theater.
 
 
 
Source: King Edward Ambrose Washman Addo/Peacefmonline.com/ Twitter: @Washman5/ Instagram: Washman007
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 