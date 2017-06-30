Quiz Mistress' Stolen Bag Found

Related Stories The hand bag belonging to the mistress of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann has been found.



The bag was stolen at the National Theatre after the final of the 2017 edition of the quiz on Thursday June 29.



The bag contained her phone, ID card, car keys and keys to her house, and a few other items.



She realised her bag was missing after she presented the trophy to contestants from Prempeh College, winners of this year’s competition.



Headmaster for Prempeh College, Samuel Fordjour, said a hidden camera captured the suspect who took away the black silk handbag with a red zip.



“When we met yesterday, I was told the bag has been found and that they had traced the person who stole the bag and had gone for the bag, a camera at the location helped to trace the person…” he said.