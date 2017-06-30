Prempeh To Present NSMQ Trophy To Otumfuo

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Related Stories National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) 2017 winners Prempeh College will be presenting their trophy to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Samuel Fordjour, the headmaster of the school, has said.



Mr Fordjour revealed this while speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Friday June 30.



“He is the landlord and so if it [the trophy] doesn’t go there, we will be taken hostage,” he said.



The Kumasi-based senior high school won the final of the 2017 edition of the science and maths competition at the National Theatre in Accra.



They beat closest rivals St Thomas Aquinas with a two-point difference. At the end of the competition, Prempeh College had 53 points while Aquinas had 51.



Adisadel College had a disappointing 31 points.



This is the fourth win for Prempeh in the annual competition, just a win behind Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) who have won it a record five times.