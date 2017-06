Related Stories Following their outstanding feat at the 2017 National Science & Maths Quiz, Prempeh College hit the streets of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region with their heads and shoulders high in ecstasy.



The 22nd edition of the competition saw 135 Senior High Schools competing to the top.



Prempeh College emerged the winners of the 2017 edition of the NSMQ for the fourth time – they won it first in 1994, then 1996, before the last in 2015.



Watch video below:







