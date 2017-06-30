Killers Of 3 High Court Judges Need Remission Of Sins - Son Of Late Judge

Related Stories Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, son of the late Justice Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong one of the three High Court Judges who were abducted and murdered in 1982, has described the event which occurred some 35 years ago as disheartening and inhumane.



Speaking to journalists after a wreath laying ceremony which was held at the Forecourt of the Supreme Court Complex, the suspended General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), said the family of the late justices were devastated after the killing of their relatives.



The late Mr Justice Fred Poku Sarkodee, Mrs Justice Cecilia Koranteng- Addow and Mr Justice Kwadwo Agyei- Agyepong were abducted and murdered in a gruesome manner on June 30, 1982.



A wreath laying ceremony was held in commemoration of the 35th Anniversary of the murder three honourable Justices of the High Court of Justice, Ghana.



The anniversary service was organised by the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) in collaboration with the Judicial Service of Ghana.



Mr. Agyepong described the killing of the judges as a tragic circumstance and a lesson for Ghanaians.



‘’My late father and his colleagues were discharging their duties on behalf of some aggrieved persons whose rights were violated but they were abducted and killed in a gruesome manner. It’s been a long 35 years of pain and struggle. We can only pray for those who orchestrated the act.



I know that majority of them are alive but we can only ask for forgiveness on their behalf.’’ Mr. Agyepong added: ‘’Ghana will need to forge ahead in unity, we should be patriotic and think about the nation first.



We should respect the rule of law, respect each other and the major lesson we can learn from the killing was the selflessness of the departed judges.’’ He further asked for Ghanaians to pray for the departed and draw lessons from the incident so their death and sacrifice for the rule of law, will not be in vain.