Martyrs’ Day: We Have Forgiven Killers Of Judges – Agyepong

Related Stories A son of one of the three High Court judges and a military officer, who were murdered in cold blood three decades ago, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, said the families who suffered the lost have forgiven the killers.



Speaking to journalists after a short wreath laying ceremony at the forecourt of the Supreme Court Complex in commemoration of the 35th Anniversary of the murder of Justices Fred Poku Sarkodee, Cecilia Koranteng-Addow and Kwadwo Agyei-Agyepong, he said 35 years on, they can only be thankful to God for his grace.



The judges and the military officer were executed and burnt on June 30, 1982 at the Bondase Military firing range during the military rule of former President JJ Rawlings. Lance Corporal Amedeka, Tony Tekpor and Dzandu, all soldiers were named as the suspects.



Mr. Agyepong, who was once the General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), also prayed for the “Grace of God for the remission of the sins of the architects of the crime who are still alive”.



He said it is his wish that the rule of law and respect for the Judiciary will be upheld all the time, praying such heinous crime never repeats itself in Ghana.