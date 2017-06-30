Fix Judges' Homes: GBA To CJ, Govt

Related Stories The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has urged Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo to impress upon the government to renovate official bungalows of judges across the country and provide them with good security.



According to the President of the GBA, Francis Kwofie, some judges have been attacked in their homes due to poor security arrangements there, a situation which requires immediate attention.



Speaking during the Martyrs’ Day celebration in Kumasi on Friday June 30, Mr Kwofie said: “The recent pockets of post-election lawlessness orchestrated by certain notorious vigilante groups in the major political parties and perpetrated on the judiciary at the Circuit Court in Kumasi, the use of force purposely to influence various government appointments into the security agencies, and the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies across the country, as well as the infamous murderous action and lynching of otherwise innocent citizens including the late major Maxwell Adam Mahama have been unequivocally condemned by the Bar.



“There have also been robbery attacks on judges within the region in recent times. These attacks have been made quite easy and rampant due to the fact that the judges’ accommodation and residences are not only in deplorable state but are also not properly secured.



“Going forward, we, as a bar, have requested and hereby reiterate that the police and Attorney General must take swift and decisive steps towards investigating, arresting, and prosecuting all such perpetrators, culprits and fugitives to instil discipline in the citizenry.



“It is our further request that the various political parties and the government should refrain from shielding any of their members who might be found to have engaged in any illegal or criminal act and thereby allow the law-enforcement agencies and the justice delivery system to operate.



“We call on the government and the Chief Justice to, as a matter of urgency, take steps to renovate the residences of the judges to provide some level of assured security for them. As we commemorate the unfortunate incident for which we are here, it is hoped that these insane and lawless actions would not be countenanced any longer.”