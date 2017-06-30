IGP Promotes Killed Cops

Related Stories The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has posthumously promoted No. 47523 Lance Corporal Robert Kumi Ackah and No. 52071 Constable Michael Kporyi, who lost their lives in the line of duty, to the ranks of Corporal and Lance Corporal, respectively, in recognition of their acts of bravery, dedication, and commitment.



Corporal Robert Kumi Ackah’s promotion takes effect from 27th May, 2017, while No. 52071 Constable Michael Kporyi’s is effective 11th June, 2017, the police service said in a statement issued Friday, June 30.



The late Corporal Robert Kumi Ackah met his death on 28th May, 2017 at Dawadawa on the Buipe-Kintampo highway, when he was escorting an OA passenger bus to the Northern Region. He was stationed at the Tamale Rapid Deployment Force at the time of his death.



In the case of the late Lance Corporal Michael Kporyi, he was shot by two suspected armed robbers at Michel Camp in the early hours of Tuesday 13th June, 2017, when he was on his way to his duty point. He was also stationed at the Tema Rapid Deployment Force at the time of his death.



The police administration said it continues to mourn the passing of these officers and all officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, adding: "May their souls rest in peace."