TDC Evicts 400 Kaiser Flats Occupants

Related Stories The Tema Development Corporation (TDC), together with the police, on Friday, 30 June 2017 stormed the Community 4 Kaiser Flats to carry out a court order to evict over 400 occupants.



The order was issued by the Tema High Court in 2013 after the Tema Development Corporation had ruled that the flats failed structural integrity tests.



Officers from the TDC and police officers from the Tema regional command stormed the flats to enforce the eviction order.



A victim who spoke to Class News said they were not notified about today’s exercise and the task force that accompanied the police had no identity cards to prove who they were but barged into people’s rooms to order them to pack out.



The victim claimed the eviction was carried out in an unruly manner, resulting in the loss of personal property and cash.