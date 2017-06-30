Seven Injured In Shooting Incident In Sekondi Zongo

Related Stories Seven people have sustained gun shot and cutlass wounds after clashes between two Muslim factions in Sekondi Zongo in Takoradi in the Western region.



According to reports, one faction led by the regional Chief Imam Sheikh Alhassan attacked their opponents led by one Sheikh Mukadasu Thursday evening and opened fire on them.



Empire FM’s Emmanuel Ohene Gyan reported that the injured persons were rushed to the Essikado General Hospital and are receiving treatment.



Heavy police personnel have been deployed to the Sekondi Zongo to calm the rising tensions in the community.



Details of what really led to the gun shots are still sketchy but the group led by Sheikh Mukadasu have vowed to retaliate unless the regional Chief Imam steps down.



Western regional Police PRO Olivia Ewurabena Adiku who confirmed the incident to Starr News said no arrest has been made yet.



According to her, investigations have begun into incident adding that some suspects will be picked up soon.