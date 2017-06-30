I Have Not Resigned – BOST MD

Alfred Obeng Boateng, MD, BOST Related Stories The Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport, Alfred Obeng Boateng has not resigned.



Spokesperson of BOST, Nana Akua Adubea confirmed on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Programme Friday that the MD was at post.



“As I speak, I can confirm that the MD of BOST, Alfred Obeng Boateng is still at post, he has not resigned,” she said.



A letter circulating on social media indicated that the embattled MD has resigned from his post.



The letter was read by the host of the show, Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong (KABA) who later retracted his words and claimed that the MD had personally reacted off air stating that he has not resigned from his position. Source: adomonline